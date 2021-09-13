Sunday, September 12, 2021
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Do you ever go geocaching?

If you don’t know what geocaching is, listen up. It’s a ton of fun and you’re going to want to know about it.

Geocaching is an app and website-based outdoor scavenger hunt for “geocaches” hidden all over the world. They call it “the world’s largest treasure hunt.”

Here’s how it works: You open the app and it uses your location to determine geocaches near you. You use the built-in compass that guides you straight to the cache – but it’s not that easy. They’re hidden (and well) out of sight so you have to really search for them. There are hints and clues, and you can read user comments if you really get stumped. Once you find the geocache you get the thrilling experience of opening it. Inside you’ll usually find things like toys, small containers filled with goodies, and a pen and paper to log your discovery (this part is fun because you get to see who found it last and where they were from!). The point is that you leave something behind (say you leave a quarter and take a toy), and then continue on to the next geocache where the trade continues.

Sounds fun, right? If you’ve never tried it, visit the website and download the app.

So, do you ever go geocaching? If so, will you leave a comment and tell us about your favorite find? We’re big fans of geocaching here at RVtravel.com, so we’d love to hear about it!

