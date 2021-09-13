Amazing Dawn Powerwash uses less water – a huge benefit to RVers

This stuff is amazing. Really. Amazing! I’ll admit that when I first saw the television commercial for Dawn Platinum Powerwash™ Dish Spray, I was skeptical. I think I may have even grimaced and shuddered a bit. It just didn’t seem right to spray a bit of the stuff onto our greasy plates, wipe ‘em down, and then rinse and dry. I guess I equated this kind of mostly dry-dish-cleaning to when our kids let the dog lick plates “clean” before they’d stick the dishes into the dishwasher. Yuck!

But then I tried it. Yes, I plunked down almost five bucks for one pint (16 oz.) of the “miracle mixture.” I may have even grimaced and shuddered a bit at the checkout. But I could hardly wait to try it! And it worked! Dawn’s Powerwash made the greasy residue from our grilled burgers melt right off the plates. The next night’s steak kabob mess was clean in record time, too. What a game changer!

Here are some ways Dawn Powerwash will benefit RVers:

Boondockers will use so much less water when using this product. So. Much. Less.

Steak- and burger-griller aficionados will no longer dread cleaning the greasy B-B-Q grill grates.

The family’s appointed “washer of the dishes” can quickly finish the job and join the rest of the gang.

Breakfast bacon-grillers will volunteer to clean the griddle. It’s that easy.

Cleaning the greasy splatters on your stovetop and countertops will be a breeze.

Faux “power wash”

Five bucks worth of product didn’t last very long. That’s when I decided to look for “knock-off” recipes I could make for myself. Here’s what I found on the web:

To remove the top of the Dawn Powerwash sprayer, you turn it just a quarter turn. Why reuse the bottle? Because just like the bottle tops on foaming hand soap dispensers, the type/amount of spray needed for cleaning works best with the original bottle nozzle. It also saves one more item from ending up in the landfill.

Pour a half-cup of regular Dawn dishwashing detergent and one tablespoon of rubbing alcohol into the bottle. Then very slowly fill the bottle with water. (Add water slowly because it tends to bubble… and bubble and bubble!) Once the bottle is full, twist the top until it clicks into place. Then gently swirl the bottle to mix the ingredients together. So far, this “knock-off” recipe seems to work well.

Some cautions

Do not use Dawn Powerwash or the faux recipe on cast iron pans. Yes, the cleaner will remove grease, but it will also remove any seasoning you’ve done to the pan.

Never add bleach to Dawn Powerwash, its “knock off” recipe, or any dish detergent, for that matter. Why? It turns out that most dish detergents contain an organic form of ammonia (amines). When mixed with bleach, it creates a dangerous gas called chloramine. When this gas is released into the air, it’s toxic.

You can buy a bottle and refill here. See if you like it as much as I do before trying the knock-off recipe!

This is my new favorite item to put on my RV packing list. What’s yours?

