Do you have a current fishing or hunting license?

Did you know that South Dakota has the highest number of residents with hunting licenses out of all the states? 24.1 percent of all residents have a hunting license. That’s a lot! The state with the least amount of licenses? California, where only 0.7 percent have a license.

As far as fishing licenses go, Texas holds the number one spot, followed by California and Florida. Interesting!