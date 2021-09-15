Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Do you have a current fishing or hunting license?

By RV Travel
0

Hey, fishermen (and fisherwomen!) and hunters! Tell us: Do you have a current fishing or hunting license? Both? Neither? If you do, how often do you go fishing or hunting, and where was the last place you went? Tell us in the comments, please!

Did you know that South Dakota has the highest number of residents with hunting licenses out of all the states? 24.1 percent of all residents have a hunting license. That’s a lot! The state with the least amount of licenses? California, where only 0.7 percent have a license.

As far as fishing licenses go, Texas holds the number one spot, followed by California and Florida. Interesting!

Previous articleVideo: Transform RV bedroom into office. No tools or screws needed
Next articleDo you have an all-time favorite campground or RV park?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,397FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.