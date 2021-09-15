Video: Transform RV bedroom into office. No tools or screws needed

A growing number of people are turning to RVing not only for recreation but also as a place to live and work from remotely. Josh Winters of Haylett RV is seeing an increasing number of requests for RV office spaces. In this video, he quickly demonstrates how an RV with a bunkhouse bedroom might be repurposed into a surprisingly functional office space quickly, easily, and with nearly no cost or modifications to the RV required.



Here are just a few RVs he says could be converted as easily as the one he uses for this video.

Travel Trailers

* Wildwood 273QBXL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5XV7…

* Wildwood 28VBXL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pc6jI…

* Wildwood 29VBUD: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5-Sa…

* Wildwood 31KQBTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rL5g2…

* Wildwood 32BHDS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kh3xR…

* Jay Flight 32BHDS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3wom…

* White Hawk 32BH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fMMk…

* Freedom Express 326BHDS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfeR6…

Office Capable Fifth Wheels

* North Point 377RLBH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_cpV…

* Arctic Wolf 321BH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-SS8…

* Cougar 368MBI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHld2…

What about TOY HAULERS?!

A solid option to consider, for sure!! That open garage is nothing if not a blank canvas waiting for you to move in!

This list is certainly not intended to be a “complete” listing for the industry, but rather just a few examples.

Josh Winters is with Haylett Auto & RV Supercenter of Coldwater, Michigan!