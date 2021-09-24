Thursday, September 23, 2021
How much effort do you put into recycling waste?

By RV Travel
There’s a good chance you buy jarred and canned goods, or drink soda or sparkling water in cans or plastic bottles, or get paper mail, or get packages delivered in cardboard boxes, or read a newspaper… right? What do you do with all that stuff? Do you toss it in the garbage can? Do you toss it in the recycling bin? Do you go out of your way to walk it over to a separate bin in your complex or campground?

How much effort do you put into recycling waste? A lot of effort? Some effort when it’s convenient? Hardly any? None? Tell us in today’s poll. Thanks!

