Stupid RVer Trick: Dairy Queen RV drive-through disaster

How badly did this guy need a hamburger? This video definitely goes into our Stupid RVer Tricks Hall of Fame.

Okay, let’s boil this down: How stupid would someone need to be to even attempt to enter a fast-food drive through with a narrow 90-degree turn while towing a long fifth wheel trailer? How stupid? Maximum stupid!

But then, in this case, after the loud crash and grinding of the RV slamming into the building, the driver backed up a little and then tried again. No way! But, yes, that is what happened!

Okay, bad experience — two tries, no go! So do you think the driver got out of the truck and accessed the damage and plotted how to exit the mess he created? No, he just tried again, revving the engine and crumbling more of the building and his RV. And then he tried again!

No, this incident does not simply go into our Stupid RVer Hall of Fame, it goes in the top five Most Stupid category!

Thanks to reader Pat Euler for alerting us to this video.

Oh, and when you’re finished watching this, here’s another notable “Stupid RVer Trick.”

##RVT1019