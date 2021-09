While National Park campgrounds are some of the most beautiful, the most majestic, in our country, they are also some of the hardest to make a reservation. Some people are trying to make reservations up to two years in advance now! Is it worth it? Depends on who you ask…

Within the past two years have you stayed in your RV in a National Park campground? If you’re willing to share which one and what the reservation process was like for you, please leave a comment. Thank you, and happy camping!