FreeCampgrounds.com is returning

Longtime readers may recall that many years ago we had a very popular website called FreeCampgrounds.com. For a few years, it attracted as many visitors as this website, RVtravel.com, and at times even more.

We have been banging our heads recently (against pillows, not walls) trying to figure out how to bring back the website without duplicating the many other sites and apps on the same subject. We finally hit upon what we believe is a good idea — one that would provide a very useful — and free — service to RVers.

The idea is to create a searchable directory of free and inexpensive places to stay the night within two or three miles of America’s Interstates. Locations could include casinos, truck stops, rest areas, Walmart stores, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants, and other places we determine are safe and where RVers can stay without fear of being kicked out in the middle of the night. We’ll encourage RV parks close to Interstate exits to provide overflow parking for $20 or less — no hookups, no services, just a safe place for traveling RVers to pull off the road for 8 to 12 hours, eat dinner and sleep.

Our hope is that RVers who are traveling from Point A to Point B without reservations along the way can easily find places to stay a night. A map will show the route ahead with locations identified. A click on any one of the locations will reveal the details, including reviews by RVers who stayed. Our goal is to provide enough information for the traveling RVer to know when setting out for the day that there will almost certainly be space for them that evening near where they plan to be.

Our editors are already hard at work putting together a list of probable locations. For now, we welcome your suggestions on what information we should include in the listings to make them more useful to you. Email us at editor@rvtravel.com. Our goal is to have the website up and running sometime in November.

