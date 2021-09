We know from previous polls that a whole lot of you are golfers. After all, RVing and golfing go together like marshmallows and graham crackers! What’s more fun than exploring the country one beautiful golf course at a time? Have you seen the views from some of these courses? Holy smokes!

So for you golfers: Do you bring your clubs with you when you travel in your RV or do you leave them behind at your sticks-and-bricks or in your storage unit? If you don’t bring your own, do you ever rent them?