Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Are you shopping early for holiday gifts this year?

By RV Travel
0

If you’ve been reading or watching any sort of news, you’ve probably heard that supply chain shortages may affect holiday shopping this year. There still aren’t enough cargo containers to keep up with demand, and those that are coming in are being delayed due to the pandemic.

Children’s toys may see the worst of the shortages, so if you’ve got kids or grandkids in your life, you may want to start shopping early…

This year, will you shop early for holiday gifts? Tell us in the poll below. Thanks and happy shopping!

