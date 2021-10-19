Foretravel RV recalls some motorhomes. Window adhesive could fail

Foretravel, Inc. (Foretravel) is recalling certain 2020-2022 iH-45, Realm FS605, Realm FS450, and iC-37 motorhomes equipped with Hehr 6400 Series windows. The adhesive that bonds the vented portion of the window may fail.

Adhesive failure may cause the vent portion of the window to detach, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the windows, and replace the vent if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in October 2021. Owners may contact Foretravel customer service at 1-800-9556226.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1023