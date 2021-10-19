Tuesday, October 19, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Foretravel RV recalls some motorhomes. Window adhesive could fail

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Foretravel, Inc. (Foretravel) is recalling certain 2020-2022 iH-45, Realm FS605, Realm FS450, and iC-37 motorhomes equipped with Hehr 6400 Series windows. The adhesive that bonds the vented portion of the window may fail.

Adhesive failure may cause the vent portion of the window to detach, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the windows, and replace the vent if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in October 2021. Owners may contact Foretravel customer service at 1-800-9556226.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1023

Previous articleRV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Next articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 122

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.