Monday, October 25, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

How was the experience of your first romantic kiss?

By RV Travel
0

Some kisses are wonderful – they give you butterflies and make you realize you want to spend every waking minute with that person. Other kisses can be gross (Have you ever kissed anyone after they ate a mouthful of sushi? A glazed doughnut? Yuck!) and make you realize you don’t want to spend every waking minute with that person!

Do you remember your first romantic kiss? What was it like? Are you by any chance still dating or married to that person? After you vote, if you’d tell us the story in the comments we’d love to read them!

Previous article5 easy ways to make your own campfire starters

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.