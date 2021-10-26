5 easy ways to make your own campfire starters

You can feel it in the air! Fall is here. The days and nights are getting cooler. It’s perfect weather for a campfire! Do you want to spend time getting the fire going or would you rather spend more time enjoying the campfire with your family and friends? That’s an easy one for me. I’ve never been great at getting a campfire started, so I was happy to discover these simple, inexpensive ways to make my own fire starters at home. All that’s left is to take them to the campground and get ready to enjoy a fire.

Here are five simple campfire starters:

Use recycled items to make this easy starter. Collect dryer lint and save toilet paper cardboard. Spray the dryer lint with inexpensive hair spray and tuck it into the cardboard tube. Store in plastic zip-type bags.

Soak wine corks in isopropyl alcohol until saturated. Store in an air-tight container, like a Mason jar, to keep the corks moist.

Save the paper towels you use to clean the bacon grease out of your cast iron pan. Fold the paper towels into small squares and store in a zip-type plastic bag.

After reading the newspaper or weekly ads, thoroughly wet the newsprint. Roll the paper tightly into rolls. When it dries, it will act like a paper log and light/burn easily.

Flamin’ Hot Doritos (or any other oily snack) can really burn. In the firepit, that is. Just put a snack-size bag of the chips under some kindling and ignite!

Try these simple tricks to get your campfire going. You’ll be making s’mores in no time!

Related:

Take care with campfires

##RVDT1717