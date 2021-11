When you go “camping” (or when you sit inside your multi-bathroom RV next to your fireplace and HD TV…) where do you most like to camp? Do you prefer a full-hookup RV park most? A state park? A Forest Service campground? Boondocking? Or do you prefer just pavement camping at a place like Walmart as you go from location to location?

Tell us in the poll below, and if you feel like being specific and sharing, please leave a comment!