Quick tip to keep recyclables and compostables organized in the RV

Most campgrounds have recycling containers where you are hopefully putting your recyclables! The county park we are at right now has an organic collection too. I have found simple and inexpensive ways to corral our recycling and organics and keep them organized. Here’s what I do…

Recyclables

I bought a collapsible laundry basket at the dollar store – yup, $1 – and it has lasted five years so far. It easily holds recyclable plastic bags supplied by the park or paper grocery bags. The recycling no longer tips over and the basket folds flat for storage and travel.

Organics

Some parks also encourage organic recycling. They gave us large organic bags when we came in and I found that if I fill them with organic recycling – food scraps, peels, bones, apple cores, watermelon rinds – not only did they start to smell but the bags started to break down. Neither are good, particularly when the week of odiferous leftovers break through the bag onto the floor. I bought a much smaller collapsible bucket and take the organics to the recycling bin sooner.

I am so surprised how quickly our garbage can fills up and how many garbage bags we go through when recycling is not available. We recycle what we can and will hold it if possible until the next recycling stop on our way.

