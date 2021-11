All right, movie buffs! This question is for you. Say it’s movie night. You’ve got your popcorn, a cozy blanket, comfy slippers and your TV remote in hand. What are you watching? A comedy? A horror movie? An action movie? A rom-com? A Western? A documentary?

You might watch a lot of movies, but which genre do you find yourself watching most often? You can select up to two answers in this poll, so scroll on down and cast your vote. Thanks, and enjoy the show!