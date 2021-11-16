RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Issue 1732

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” ―Eleanor Roosevelt

You will be surprised by these 18 incredibly handy uses for a kitchen sponge

By Gail Marsh

Behold the lowly sponge. It’s taken a real beat-down over the past few years! And I’ll be the first to admit that I, too, abhor the many varied germs that can hide within a dirty sponge. But before you toss those sponges out for good, you should know that you can toss them into the dishwasher. Yes, that’s right! Sponges can be cleaned. Place them on the top rack and use a heat-dry cycle. Once it’s cleaned, try these 18 uses for a kitchen sponge. (Seriously, these are amazing ideas!)

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Ibex 19MBH bunkhouse adventure trailer. As he reports, "This is a solid collection of very usable features. The overall appearance of these also really seems appealing to a younger, more adventure-focused audience, while the units themselves are relatively affordably priced."

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I plug my trailer into my house with no problem?

Dear Dave,

Can I plug electricity from my house into the travel trailer with no problem? And how can I keep the water tanks from freezing? —Miguel

Read Dave’s response.

No! No! No! This fifth wheel towing setup can’t be real! Or can it?

When you see this photo you’ll say, no way can that work safely, much less can it be legal! But the fact is, it is real and it was photographed at an Alberta gas station. Check it out. If you own a fifth wheel, please leave a comment with your thoughts. Does this really work, and safely?

Can you reach necessities when slides are in?

When the slides are in (drive-ready), this is a good time to check to see if you can reach the necessities that may be obstructed when they’re in. Can you get a jacket or umbrella out of the closet? Can you reach the pet food? Plan where things are stored so you can adjust as needed before it becomes a problem – on that occasion when a slide will not operate or you are simply parked too close to an object and cannot put out the slide. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

The 50 Best Luxury RV Parks in the US

This list from Outdoorsy is giving us some serious wanderlust. We'd love to be parked at one of these luxurious RV parks right now!

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 44 percent go grocery shopping once a week and 27 percent go multiple times a week.

• 80 percent rely heavily on online rankings/ratings of RV parks when making reservations.

• 17 percent have been to a National Park within the last month.

Meatloaf and Mashed Potato Cupcakes

by Cara Metzger from Warsaw, IN

Controlled portions AND cute as a button?! Yes, please!

OMG! We weren’t expecting this to be such a great idea but it is! Get the recipe.

If you’re in Los Angeles and frequently complain about bad traffic, your complaints are justified. Los Angeles has the busiest freeway interchange, the East Los Angeles Interchange, in the entire world. At this interchange, four separate highways meet, which causes A LOT of vehicles to come together at once. The interchange, usually always bumper-to-bumper, handles more than 550,000 vehicles per day. To put it into perspective: That’s roughly the population of the entire state of Wyoming!

*What day of the week do people usually weigh the least? Take a guess, then look for the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

"BB and Dolly are Alaskan Klee Kai's (miniature Huskies). They are siblings. They always want to hit the road." —Bert Blanchette [Editor: "Klee Kai" is Inuit for "small dog."]



My uncle was very rude to me at my birthday party last month. I told him in order to come to the family Thanksgiving at my house he would need to apologize. A few days later I received a letter in the mail. It was from my uncle but was written in all dots and dashes. I guess it was re-morse code.

