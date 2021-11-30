Is your RV out of action right now because it needs an essential repair?

There’s no denying that RVs need a lot of repairs (if you didn’t know that already, sorry for the harsh truth!). They bump down roads across America, essentially putting them through daily earthquakes. How would your house fare if it were put through an earthquake every day?!

At this very moment, does your RV need an essential repair that’s putting it out of action for you? Or does it need any repairs at all?

If your RV does need a repair, please tell us what it is in the comments below the poll. And if you need any maintenance or repair advice, you can always ask expert Dave Solberg over at his forum. Thanks!