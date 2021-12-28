Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Reader Polls

How often do you use swear words?

By RV Travel
2

Did you know that the average American utters between 80-90 swear words every day? If you break it down, that’s about five swear words each hour! We won’t sum up the whole thing, but this article from Insider is incredibly fascinating. Did you know that swearing can actually be good for you?

Do you use swear words in your vocabulary? And if so, how often? Tell us below in today’s poll. Thanks!

Comments

2 Comments
Ed K
29 minutes ago

Depends on the crowd I am with. The more educated, the less the swearing.

Thomas Boltik
1 hour ago

Sometimes, only a good swear word fits the situation.

Reminds me of when I was a kid. My dad wold swear, and then say “pardon my French!”. Well, when I started school, and teacher asked if any one spoke any different languages, and I raised my hand…..

Lets say that’s what started a long relationship with the school principal.

