Oh, sushi! The true love of our life! We’re drooling just thinking about it…

Do you eat sushi? If so, do you really love sushi or do you think it’s just okay? Do you absolutely hate sushi and find it repulsive?

If you’re like us and love sushi, check out this list from Thrillist of the best sushi restaurants in the U.S. It is a few years old, though, so if you plan on going to any of these spots, make sure they’re still open.