Is your RV bed mattress a replacement for the original mattress?

By RV Travel
Sometimes the mattress that comes with the RV isn’t always the comfiest. Perhaps you got lucky and your RV’s mattress was/is incredibly comfy. But if it wasn’t, did you buy a replacement mattress for the original one?

A mattress is, of course, a very important piece of furniture. (Is it considered furniture? We’re actually not sure.) Getting a good night’s sleep is important for your health, both physical and mental. Sleeping on a bad mattress is very bad indeed!

If you did replace your original mattress, will you share in the comments what you replaced it with and what that process was like for you? We’d appreciate it! Thanks!

