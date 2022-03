You know the kind of souvenir T-shirts we’re talking about here: the touristy kind that you find in every gift shop or souvenir shop. You know the ones for sale in National Park lodges? And the ones on the main streets of towns and cities? Yes, those!

When you travel do you buy souvenir T-shirts? If so, do you buy them often? Only if they’re especially unique? Or never? Tell us in today’s poll, and after you’re done voting, tell us about your favorite T-shirt in the comments!