Ask Dave: Can my RV have soft floors even without a water leak?

Dear Dave,

Can soft spots develop on the floor of my 5th wheel trailer without being caused by water damage? We have a 2017 Primetime Crusader Lite, model 30BH. The soft spots started 2 years after we bought it new, mainly at high traffic areas. No signs of water anywhere in the rig. Had the rig checked for exterior and plumbing leaks but none found. When I removed a floor register, I noticed the actual laminated wooden part of the floor was maybe 5/16″ thick, definitely less than 3/8″. Couldn’t see how far apart the joists were. There’s about 1 1/2″ to 2″ of high density foam underneath the flooring. Anyway, is it possible to have delamination and/or soft spots without any water damage? Thank you very much! —Tom L.

Dear Tom,

Yes, there are several things that can cause a soft floor, including delamination and a breakdown of the block foam insulation.

First, let’s take a look at how the traditional trailer floor is constructed. Like most Forest River products, they do not show construction in the brochure, rather pictures of glitzy stuff like a fireplace and the kitchen faucet.

Here is an exploded view of a Winnebago floor from one of their brochures.

Most trailers start with a welded steel frame and I would assume your FR was purchased from Lippert or another Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in Elkhart. The floor has a underlayment fabric, thin luaun wood sheet, block foam insulation with some wood framework around the perimeter and sparingly through the middle, and then the upper paneling which you indicated was less than 3/8”. These are all laminated with an adhesive and vacuum sealed and FR calls it Eternabond construction. Most manufacturers used ½” or thicker upper flooring for rigidity, so yours could just be the thinner material breaking down and feeling soft. Another item that happens is the adhesive loosens, which is called delamination. So there is a separation between layers, again feeling soft.

One other issue I have found is the block foam breaks down and becomes soft as there is little or no framework in high traffic areas. About the only thing you can do is peel back the carpet or flooring and inspect the wood. Maybe even cut out the wood area that feels soft and check out the insulation. In several soft floor cases we have cut out the wood, pulled out the insulation, and built a “ladder” made of 2x4s to lay down in the high traffic area, then fill the holes with insulation. If the upper wood flooring was soft, we would replace that with StructureWood and use the ladder as framing to support the upper wood flooring.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

