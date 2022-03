If you’ve ever flown in a single-engine private plane, you know they’re a ton of fun! There’s something so special about being in the air in a small plane… Well, unless you’re afraid of flying, in which case you probably wouldn’t describe it as “special.”

Have you ever flown in one? If so, will you share your experiences about it in the comments below? We love RVs here (duh), but we also really love planes! Maybe we’ll start up planetravel.com next…