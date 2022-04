Jeez, how often do you hear the word “courtship” anymore? I think we’re dating ourselves a bit…

Anyway, how long was the courtship with your current spouse or partner? And what we mean by that is, how long were you dating before you began living together? Was it just a couple of months? A year? Two years? Five years? Longer?

If you’re not dating anyone, well, here’s a funny picture to make your time visiting this page worthwhile!