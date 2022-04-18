12 unusual uses for pennies inside and outside your RV

“Find a penny, pick it up. All day long you’ll have good luck.” You may have heard this saying when you were little, like I did. I’m not sure about the guarantee of “good luck,” but I do know that there are several unusual uses for pennies that just might help in and around your RV. Take a look and see for yourself. After reading these, you’re going to want to pick up the next penny you find on the ground!

Unusual uses for pennies outside your RV

A screwdriver. In a pinch, a penny will work as a screwdriver on a slot-headed screw. We discovered this unusual use for pennies when our screwdriver somehow “disappeared” into the nether-regions of our RV’s basement!

Unusual uses for pennies inside your RV

Curtain weight. Friends struggled to keep their bunkroom curtain in place. They tried placing pennies into the curtain’s hem and now it hangs like it should.

Do you have unusual uses for pennies that I’ve missed? Please share them in the comments below!

