You’d be surprised (or maybe you wouldn’t be) at the number of RVers who own golf carts. Sure, golfers love and use them often, but golf carts can also be a great method of transportation for those who are mobility-limited or who have to travel around large RV parks or resorts.

Check out these absolutely incredible golf carts. If you saw one of these, you might not even recognize it as a golf cart. Seriously, they’re amazing!

Do you own a golf cart? If you do, please tell us what you most often use it for in the comments. Thanks!