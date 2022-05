Okay, say you’re at a BBQ and your friend offers you two things: a nice, juicy steak or a great piece of seafood. Which would you pick, the steak or the seafood?

We know it can be a tough decision, so you have the option to say that you’d like both equally (“Surprise me!” you’d say). Or, perhaps you’re a vegetarian or just don’t like either option and you could say “neither” and just eat the sides. (Hey, sometimes the sides are the best part!)

Well, what’re you having?