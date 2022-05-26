Fix that leaky RV roof

Courtesy Dicor Corporation

Got a leaky RV roof? If you’ve found your roof has a hole in it, you probably won’t drown — but don’t just pray the rain stops. Take a bit of action to stop the leaks and the resulting damage. Here are a few tips (with occasional addendum) from the Dicor Corporation.

After you’ve located and marked leaky areas and the moisture has subsided, it’s time to inspect those areas and decide on the best route to take to properly repair it for good. The method you use for repairing the leak has a lot to do with where the water is coming in.

If the water is entering the RV from a small puncture in your roof membrane, a patch kit will do the job. Inspect the tear and/or puncture to be sure no moisture remains trapped between the membrane and structure below. You don’t want to trap any water between the two materials, otherwise you could be looking at some additional damage. Dicor Products offers patch kits that adhere quickly and feature a long-lasting and durable seal. Many RVtravel.com readers have found that using a repair tape like Eternabond works well.

Repairs for a long tear in roof

If your roof has a long tear, perhaps from a scraping branch or a drive-thru canopy, Dicor’s Rubber Roof Repair Membrane is perfect for damage like this. It easily repairs tears, is highly resistant to deterioration, is tolerant of extreme temperatures and has superior water resistance. Also, it conforms to most shapes and comes in 6” or 12” width, each 25 feet long. It can be used on EPDM rubber, TPO, metal or fiberglass.

Lastly, if the water has found its way in by getting under front, rear or side roof terminations, under the edge of a vent or other rooftop accessory, you will need to apply a new bead of fresh sealant. If your existing sealant is cracking and peeling, it’s best to remove all loose pieces. Clean the area of any dirt and debris using a quality roof cleaner. That way the sealant will be able to secure itself directly to the roof for the best hold. After cleaning the area affected, make sure the roof is dry prior to applying the new sealant.

As always, be very careful when working on your RV roof. If possible, work from a ladder at the side of your RV that is firmly planted on the ground. If you need to get on top of the RV, be sure to walk carefully and slowly. It is always best to have a professional handle the repairs if you feel at all hesitant.

If you follow these tips, you should have a worry-free RVing season, with the rain staying outside where it belongs!

[Editor’s note: Much of this information is provided by roof membrane manufacturer Dicor. While there’s plenty of “promotion” for their product included, some of the information and principles may be of assistance to our readers.]

