Sunday, July 10, 2022

Do you have any live plants in your RV?

By RV Travel
0

Dale Wade’s story this past weekend about purifying plants got us thinking: Hey, maybe having plants in your RV to purify the air isn’t a bad idea! Maybe you already have some that do this? Do you?

Do you have plants in your RV anyway (even if you didn’t get them specifically to purify the air!)? What about potted flowers? (Remember, flowers in a vase don’t count… and neither do fake plants!) Or perhaps you have a little bumper garden?

After you vote, tell us what plants and how many you have in the comments below the poll. Happy planting!

