Which two natural disasters do you fear most?

Natural disasters, especially for us RVers, can be incredibly terrifying. Especially ones that happen with no warning!

Between the options in the poll below: earthquakes, fires, floods, hurricanes and tornadoes, which two do you fear the most? (Yep, select two answers before voting in this poll).

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us why those two are the scariest for you. Is it because you’ve lived through them or know someone who has? If so, tell us about that experience, if you’re okay doing so.

