Wednesday, July 20, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you read more fiction or non-fiction books?

By RV Travel
0

We’re lucky as RVers because we have the opportunity to read often, and read often in beautiful places across the country. There’s almost nothing better than pulling into a new campsite with a beautiful view, grabbing a book, and plopping down with a beverage of choice and spend some time in a new story in a new place. Do you agree?

Do you typically have a genre you always read, or do you branch out and read different things? Do you usually find yourself reading more fiction or non-fiction books?

Tell us in the poll below, and if you have any book recommendations, please leave them in the comments. Thanks!

Previous articleAsk Dave: Why did my brand-new LED lights stop working?
Next articleRV Review: 2022 Jayco North Point 373BHOK fifth wheel, with a surprise room

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.