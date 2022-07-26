Did you have your RV independently inspected before you bought it?

If you’re a newbie RVer just getting started, know this: Having your RV inspected before you purchase it and drive it home is one of the, if not the, most important things you can do. You want someone up on that roof, under that rig, upside-down, inspecting that thing. Every last inch of it.

Trust us.

If you already own an RV, did you have it independently inspected before you bought it? If so, are you glad you did (come on, tell those newbies in the comments below to do it!)?