Sunday, August 7, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you talk to yourself?

By RV Travel
1

Okay, this is a safe space… you can admit to us if you talk to yourself or not. After all, we have no way of seeing how you vote in our polls.

According to WebMD, 96 percent of adults say they internally talk to themselves, and 25 percent say they talk out loud to themselves. Which category do you fall into? Or neither? Both?

We think talking to yourself is perfectly normal. The only time things could get weird is if you’re in a tightly packed RV park with all your windows open… Hmmm…

Previous articleRVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Don’t take shelter under a tree during a storm
Next articleAsk Dave: What water pressure should I have at the campground?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Admin
RV Staff(@rvstaff)
10 hours ago

My son made a sign and put it outside his bedroom door 30+ years ago: “It’s OK to talk to yourself, and it’s OK to answer yourself, but if you say ‘Huh?’ you know you’re in trouble.” 😆 –Diane

Reply

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.