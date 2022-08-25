Thursday, August 25, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Will you attend a county or state fair this fall?

By RV Travel
0

Fairs can be so much fun! Sure, they can be hot and crowded, but aren’t funnel cakes and hot dogs and baby goats and cows worth it? We think so! We think everyone should let out their inner child and go to a fair at least once a year, if they’re physically able.

Do you have plans to go to a state or county fair this fall? Or have you already been to one (or more) this summer? If so, leave a comment and tell us which you attended. And if you’re attending an upcoming fair, also leave a comment telling us which one. We’ll be at the Washington State Fair next month… see you there!

Previous article8 RV propane tips to keep things running smoothly
Next articleRV underbelly leak repairs can be a nightmare, but this will help

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.