Thursday, August 25, 2022

How important is an electric hookup in choosing where to stay for a few nights or more?

If you’re about to book a beautiful campsite reservation for a few nights but suddenly learn it doesn’t have electric hookups, what do you do? Do you stay anyway (you don’t need electric hookups) or is it a deal-breaker?

There are many variables that will determine your answer, we know that. But please tell us below how important electric hookups are to you. Feel free to leave a comment below the poll and tell us how long you could go without electric hookups.

Thanks for voting, and remember, the poll might take a moment to load.

