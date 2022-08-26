RV hurricane preparedness tips: What to do in big storms

By Cheri Sicard

A lot of the RV hurricane preparedness tips in the video below are common sense. Especially for people who are used to living in areas prone to hurricanes and tropical storms.

However, there are some good tips that you might not have thought about before that are worth thinking about.

If you are not used to living in areas prone to hurricanes and tropical storms, a lot of the information might be new to you.

Either way, it’s a good idea to think about and prepare for natural disasters that could happen while you are traveling in your RV before they happen.

Preparing for the worst and hoping for the best is always my motto.

Brian and Erin from Five2Go took advantage of the fact that they were in Central Florida on the outskirts of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Eta to shoot this video and discuss tips for RV hurricane preparedness.

Whether it is preparing for the storm, or what to do during or after, this video addresses it. You’ll also know when to stay and ride it out versus when to hit the road.

As full-time RVers who spend a lot of time in Florida, it’s obvious that dealing with tropical storms is nothing new to this couple. Preparing for the storm and possible quick evacuations seem like second nature to them.

I get this as I used to live on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. You do get used to it.

But visitors not used to it can easily get freaked out. Both the information in the video and the hosts’ casual and matter-of-fact attitude towards the topics are sure to ease some fears.

Topics covered include:

Outdoor storm prep

Parking near trees

Pets during storms

Children during storms

Electricity and generators

Preparing for outages

Water and sewer considerations

When to evacuate

Move early if you have to

