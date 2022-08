This question may be different depending on how much time you spend in your RV vs. a sticks-and-bricks home. In your RV, you’re probably much more water-conscious, so you may not let the water in the sink flow while you wash your hands. But maybe when you’re at your (or someone else’s) sticks-and-bricks home, you let the water run freely.

So tell us: When you’re washing your hands, do you let the water run or do you turn it off while you lather up with soap?