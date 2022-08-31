Tuesday, August 30, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Amazing time lapse DIY truck camper build

By Video Editor
0
DIY truck camper

By Cheri Sicard
This video channel is aptly named “Ambition Strikes”—as this DIY truck camper project is nothing if not ambitious. Especially when you consider the short amount of time that went into completing it! Although I suspect there was substantial research time before beginning…

It took a husband and wife team only two-and-a-half months to build the expedition off-road and off-grid “RV of their dreams.”

But you get to watch the whole thing from start to finish in just eleven-and-a-half minutes.

They completed the entire project in their driveway and 2-car garage. They spent a total of $20,000 on materials. Of course, they also did a WHOLE lot of work.

You can tour the finished DIY truck camper at this link to see the details of this off-road RV.

You can also watch detailed videos of the construction of the various parts of the RV as they built it in this playlist.

However, the video below is nice because it lets you see the big picture of what goes into building your own RV.

It can also help you evaluate, in short order, whether or not a project of this magnitude is right for you.

Depending on your personal skill set, I predict the video will evoke one of two responses:

  • Wow! That’s amazing, but that looks hard. I could NEVER do that!

OR

  • Wow! That’s amazing. That doesn’t look so hard. I could definitely do that!

Of course, if you build an entire DIY truck camper from the ground up from scratch, there are going to be some skills required.

In fact, a lot of skills are required. Including knowledge of construction and basic electrical and plumbing. Substantial metalwork was also involved in this particular aluminum-framed truck camper. They even made their own curtains.

However, if you have some or all of those skills, this video makes building your own DIY truck camper seem like an accomplishable endeavor.

##RVDT1938

Previous articleIs this your RV?
Next articleDo you let the water run while you wash your hands?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.