Thursday, September 8, 2022

Do you enjoy visiting caves?

By RV Travel
We have some pretty incredible caves here in the U.S. If you enjoy spelunking (that’s exploring caves, if you didn’t know), you’ve probably been to a good deal of them. Maybe you even search caves out on your travels. Do you?

Tell us in today’s poll if you enjoy visiting caves. If not, is it because you just don’t have an interest in them or is it because you’re scared of them? They are pitch black (well, most of them) and a little spooky, so we don’t blame you.

If you do enjoy visiting caves, what’s your favorite one you’ve ever been to?

