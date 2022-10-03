Sunday, October 2, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Pick a place in nature you’d most like to spend time

By RV Travel
1

If you had to pick one of the below places in nature to spend some time, where would you pick?

Do you find your peace by the ocean, sitting and enjoying the waves? Or do you find it by walking a trail through a beautiful forest, perhaps in the Redwoods or beautiful lush forests of Washingon state? What about surrounded by mountains? Those jagged peaks really are something… Or is your favorite place to spend time in the desert, among the cacti and gorgeous red rocks?

Tell us in the poll below, and feel free to leave a comment.

Previous articleAwesome, easy Halloween RV decorations, recipes, and more!
Next articleRVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): COVID Nose and propane gas—Danger!

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Admin
RV Staff(@rvstaff)
3 hours ago

This is tough, because I want to be in the forest surrounded by mountains, i.e., at my beautiful 18 acres of mountain property with a river running through it. 😀 –Diane aka Mountain Mama

Last edited 3 hours ago by RV Staff
Reply

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.