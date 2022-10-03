10 ways you can use ice cubes while RVing

They are the clink, clink in our glass, for sure! But ice cubes can be used in many other helpful ways as you RV. Read on and see for yourself.

Remove carpet dents . We recently replaced our RV furniture. The new chairs do not cover the carpet dents left by our previous chairs. So, I placed ice cubes directly on the dent and waited. Once the cubes melted and the carpet fibers began to dry, I fluffed the fibers up with my fingers and now the carpet dents are much less noticeable.

Painlessly remove splinters. Older picnic tables can sometimes have rough wood that can cause splinters. Ouch! Before attempting to remove the nasty splinter, grab an ice cube to numb the affected area. Wrap the cube in a paper towel or soft cloth. The ice will numb the skin and mean less pain as the splinter is removed.

Remove excess fat from soup. Who doesn't enjoy a hearty bowl of soup or stew after an exhilarating hike in the cool, fresh air? If you want to remove excess fat from the stew, just put several ice cubes into a soup ladle or small metal bowl. Then skim the ladle over the top of the soup. The colder ladle will cause the stew's fat to harden and stick to the bottom of the ladle. Use a paper towel to wipe off this grease and repeat the procedure until you've removed the excess fat. Note: Never, ever put grease down your sink—at home or in your RV.

Water house plants. If you put an cube into your potted plant, it will melt slowly. This means no more sudden deluge of water pouring from the bottom of the pot.

Smooth caulk lines. When resealing around our RV's bathroom sink, I used an ice cube. I ran a bead of caulk and then quickly smoothed the line with an ice cube. Looks great!

Cool the dog's water. Put a few ice cubes into your pet's water bowl on sizzling summer days. It will help keep the water a bit cooler for your furry friend.

Remove gum from RV carpeting or camp clothing. First, rub over the sticky mess with an ice cube to harden the gum. Then use a spoon to break and scrape off the gum. Repeat as needed.

Keep burgers moist and yummy. Graham Elliot, chef and "Master Chef" judge, recommends putting an ice cube into your burger before grilling. I haven't tried this, but Elliot claims the ice will keep your burger moist. You can even use cubes made from seasoned broth or dark beer for added flavor.

Make the creamiest homemade salad dressing. Put all the dressing ingredients into a jar. Add one ice cube and shake. Promptly remove the ice cube and enjoy the smooth and creamy dressing!

Add zesty flavor to drinks. Freeze mint; lemon, orange, or lime zest; or crushed berries into your homemade ice cubes. When added to a drink, the ice will add flavor as it melts. Yum!

Do you use ice cubes in additional ways while RVing? Please share your tips in the comments below.

