Do you have security cameras that monitor your home or RV?

Security cameras have become quite popular. It used to be an expensive hassle to have a home security system installed on your home or RV, but affordable, portable cameras are changing that.

It seems these days almost every house has a Ring, Arlo, Nest, Eufy, or Wyze security camera setup. They’re easy to install, affordable and connect to Wi-Fi. Curious about your upcoming Amazon delivery? Want to know what your pup Fido is up to? These cameras have easy access.

Do you have a security camera at your sticks-and-bricks house or on your RV? Both? Neither? After you vote please leave a comment.