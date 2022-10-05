Incredible ambulance RV conversion has amazing features

By Cheri Sicard

Steven Stolp from Stolp Solutions, a custom RV and van builder, has designed an amazing ambulance RV conversion that has to be seen to be believed. You’ll never look at an ambulance the same way again.

Steven, a veteran on the GI bill, started his company by buying and converting his ambulance RV, but the response was so great, he turned it into a full-time business. He also helps others starting out in van life with shared building space.

Steven says the ambulance was a great choice for an RV because it is heavy-duty and has plenty of power to drive even at a heavy weight. It can even tow.

The ambulance-to-RV conversion was built upon a 2009 Kodiak with a 660 Duramax engine.

The tour starts on the outside, where there is a lot of extra storage along with a lot of the electrical, heating, air conditioning, propane, and plumbing components. The idea was to put anything that might potentially need repairs, maintenance, or upgrades on the outside where they were easy to access.

The electrical system is extensive both from what was originally in the ambulance and what Steve installed. You just have to see it to truly appreciate it.

Stolp is quite a character and, likewise, his RV conversion builds also have character and features as unique as he is.

For instance, inside a storage compartment on the ambulance-to-RV conversion, you can find a climbing wall that goes to the roof—where you will find an AstroTurf green and a golf tee! I have to confess that a climbing wall and a golf tee in an RV were firsts for me.

He also put jump seats on the doors for extra seating. And his RV roof ladder doubles as a bike rack that holds two bicycles.

There are so many smart ideas throughout. The old battery tray has been converted into a functional cooking grill. It can be cleaned from the shower inside the RV that you can also conveniently reach from outside.

The interior features a sleek contemporary design. Amenities include a full-size epoxy rainfall shower, a composting toilet, and copious bathroom cabinetry.

The kitchen offers lots of counter space, a pull-out pantry, and a built-in bar.

I was especially impressed by the kitchen cabinets that hang above the sink and feature slatted bottoms so you can wash dishes, put them away wet, and let them drip dry. How smart is that?

Four different refrigerator/freezer compartments hide underneath the seating that’s augmented by an innovative slide-out table.

Steven installed a whole lot of hidden and secure storage areas throughout his RV conversion. There is even a secret hidden safe.

Check it out and see what you think. I, for one, am super impressed.

