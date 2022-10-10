Sunday, October 9, 2022

How often do you buy a lottery ticket?

By RV Travel
How often do you buy a lottery ticket? Do you buy one on a regular basis or do you wait for a particular date? Perhaps you buy yourself one every year on your birthday, or on your lucky-number date.

According to Gallup News, approximately half of Americans have bought a state lotto ticket within the last year. The U.S. Census Bureau says that of those who buy tickets, they each spend an average of about $86 per month on lotto tickets. That includes everything from scratch-off tickets that come from vending machines to Powerball and Mega Millions entries.

If you don’t buy lotto tickets, perhaps you gamble in other ways (poker, anyone?). But that’s a poll for another day.

