News for RVers Issue 1073, Sunday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, where readers come first, not advertisers and the quest for high search engine rankings. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Non-Members (advertising-supported) edition

Featured articles

Ian blasts Florida—Here’s how RVers have been affected

September 28 will long be remembered by Floridians, and those who call Florida their winter home. Hurricane Ian blasted ashore, the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever make landfall on the U.S. mainland. Ian made other unwelcome records. The deadliest hurricane in Florida since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane, it has cut short the lives of nearly 140 people—and sadly, the toll will likely grow. Some reports suggest property damage could top $63 billion. But what effect did Ian have on the RV community? Learn what our readers reported here.

Campground Crowding: Forced to live among “the monthlies”

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RVtravel.com readers discuss their experiences. This week some readers relate the special moments they experience while RVing, enjoying the “diversity and friendliness of fellow campers,” and raving about a great place to be even with “monthlies.” But one disgruntled RVer can’t wait to get away from the park where they were forced to live among the “monthlies.” Once again, lots of differing, and interesting, opinions this week.

Much of public will spend $350 to “glamp” in a tent, yurt, covered wagon

The gold rush to get into the glamping business was on naked display at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Colorado the past few days, where organizers of the Glamping Show USA 2022 were giddy over the turnout. With 141 exhibitors—readily matching the numbers found at more traditional camping trade shows, such as those hosted by ARVC or KOA—and attendance up more than 40% over last year, the scent of greenbacks was unmistakable. Read more from Andy Zipser.

Photo Contest Here is the current edition of our photo contest. See if your submitted photo made the first cut, and then vote for your favorite. Once you’ve voted, submit your own photo for consideration. Winners receive a $50 Amazon gift card. Good luck! Please note: We’ve changed the rules around a little bit. Please read the updated rules here. And don’t forget to submit a photo!

Click here to vote

Today’s RV review…

Lance Enduro overlanding prototype

Tony reports: “Today’s RV review is of an RV that is coming out next year—the Lance Enduro. While you may already have in mind what a Lance product looks like and feels like, forget that completely. The Enduro is a total departure from what the company has previously been doing. … But one of the best features of this camper is the one that reads ‘Lance’—as the company absolutely has earned an enviable reputation as a builder of very high-quality RVs.”

Read more

That was the RV week that was

October 2–8, 2022

One man was assaulted and run over by his own truck camper in Manitoba on October 1. Canadian Mounties say two men were traveling with a truck camper near Marquette where they stopped for the night. One man bunked in the truck camper, the other slept in the truck. About 4:30 a.m., the man in the truck got a rude awakening when three men opened the door and ordered him out. The suspects beat the man, threatened him with a gun, then ran over him with the truck as they shanghaied the rig. The second victim was still in the camper. Police found the truck 40 miles away. Both victims were OK. The suspects are still at large.

Beginning October 12, visitors to Mt. Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota’s Black Hills may witness climbers repelling and ascending across the sculpture. This is due to an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment that monitors changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion of the presidents’ faces. This information has been collected since 1996.

. . . RELATED: Did you miss yesterday’s story: The secret hidden tunnel behind Mt. Rushmore’s presidents.

A federal grand jury indicted Troy Bittner, former Carolina Pines RV Resort manager in Conway, SC, on five counts of wire fraud in conjunction with his alleged misuse of the resort’s reservation system. According to the information in the federal indictment, Bittner is accused of processing reservation cancellations of persons actually camping in the resort and directing upwards of $800,000 refunds to his own personal credit card accounts. If convicted, Bittner, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, could receive up to 20 years in federal prison.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and its partners have completed improvements to the Alabama Hills National Scenic Area near Lone Pine, California. Signs have been installed to clearly mark 50 designated campsites and day-use-only areas. Enhancements to this special place will help improve public access and create a more enjoyable recreation experience, while maintaining incredible views and preserving the remarkable landscape, one of the best-kept beauty spots in America. Read more.

The city of San Jose, CA, will count RV dwellers living on streets and in green belt areas after increased citizen complaints. Santa Clara County has counted more than 6,700 homeless residents in San Jose, but no reliable count has been made of those in RVs. The city of San Jose and other Bay Area communities are exploring the establishment of “Safe Parking” areas where RV dwellers could park and receive city and homeless services.

Wonder about the wisdom of license plate reading technology? One RV owner appears to be able to thank it for helping get his rig back. Police in Livingston, Texas, got a “ping” from an automated license plate reader, indicating a stolen travel trailer was being pulled through town. Responding officers said the driver of the truck pulling the North Dakota-plated trailer appeared to attempt to evade police, to no avail. At the traffic stop, authorities confirmed the trailer had been stolen on September 9. Police booked the suspect on felony theft charges.

Speaking of license plate reading technology… a new similar technology is being used to identify the Brown Bears of Katmai National Park in Alaska. The BearID Project conservation group has created face-recognizing software to recognize all brown bears across the park. The facial ID will help researchers and conservationists track the movements of the bear populations, and track each bear’s health.

A body found last Saturday in Arches National Park in Utah has been identified as 33-year-old Ekaterina Yaroslavna Ksenjek from Arlington, VA. Ksenjek’s body was found in the Devil’s Garden area of the park at around 6:45 p.m. on October 1st. Her cause of death is not yet known.

As the temperatures begin to drop, it’s time to start thinking about making a pot of chili. Are you prepared to put your recipe to the test? Join park team members and campers at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, to compete for the title of “Best Campground Chili.” Participants must be camping at Missouri’s Robertsville State Park to participate in the event. To register or for more information, call the park office at 636-257-3788. The park is located eight miles east of I-44 on Route O, near Robertsville.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has asked the National Park Service to guarantee park access for some members of the military and veterans, even on days when the parks are at maximum capacity. In a letter to park service officials, the 22 Republican and Democratic House members said the move would be “a small change but would have a positive impact” on the veteran and military community. Last year, Congress approved legislation providing free access to National Park sites across the country for veterans.

Search efforts continue for 63-year-old Jeffrey Stambaugh of Tucson, who was last seen around 10:30 a.m., Sept. 28, at the Yavapai Campground in the Granite Basin Recreation Area in the Prescott (AZ) National Forest. Stambaugh had given his cell phone to the camp host so it could charge, but left without it. Sheriffs later found Stambaugh’s vehicle at the Matate Trailhead.

A Richmond, KY, woman has been accused of hitting her husband with their RV. While Melinda Kuenzi’s husband was attaching their truck to their RV, she backed up too far, hitting him. Police say she was under the influence. She declined a field sobriety test and resisted arrest and is now facing DUI and assault charges. Her husband’s condition is unknown.

Work to open the Old Gardiner Road between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park to regular traffic is expected to be completed no later than November 1, the park has announced. The two-lane project, which was originally hoped to be completed by October 15, will be extended up to two weeks to ensure that more than 5,000 feet of guardrail is properly installed for traffic safety, a park release said.

Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim will transition to day-use operations on Sunday, October 16, 2022. At that time, the Grand Canyon Lodge and North Rim campground will close, and limited services will be available to visitors. The entrance gate on State Route 67, which provides vehicle access to the North Rim, will be closed at 5 p.m. on November 30, 2022, or after the first major snowstorm if prior to that date.

Drive on over to Oregon’s John Day Fossil Beds National Monument next Saturday for a day of activities and demonstrations that will get you down in the dirt to discover fossils! National Fossil Day is an annual celebration held to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations. All participants, regardless of age, who become Junior Paleontologists, will be rewarded with an official badge and a “Don’t Hurt the Dirt” button/magnet.

News briefs

The 2022 Glamping Show USA has wrapped up in Colorado. Attendance at the two-day event was up 40 to 50 percent over last year. At the keynote address, Chief Operating Officer Whitney Scott from Terramor Outdoor Resort said glamping resorts had seen a large growth this past year in covered wagons, canvas tents, and onsite RVs. Read Andy Zipser’s take on this.

If you plan on camping in Texas this winter, make your plans now. The Texas Association of Campground Owners says Texas campground bookings are up 10 percent so far this year.

SpaceX launched 52 new Starlink satellites from its Cape Canaveral Space Force station on October 1st, bringing the total in orbit to 3,400 of the 32,000 planned.

After several weeks of pipeline breaks and water restrictions, water in storage tanks on both the North and South rims of Grand Canyon National Park have reached sustainable levels. In the event of a future disruption in water delivery, park managers will implement mandatory water restriction levels based on the volume of water in storage.

No fishing in Washington state’s Olympic National Park right now. Low water flows have forced park officials to issue an emergency closure of all recreational fishing beginning October 6th.

The National Park Service has pledged $3.4 million over five years to expand the USC Center for Civil Rights History and Research. The money will help pay for exhibits and education at a variety of sites.

Fire crews from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are planning a prescribed fire for Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Sacramento River Bend Area north of Red Bluff. Burning will take place only if weather conditions allow for safe and successful burning. The prescribed broadcast burn will cover about 136 acres.

Say "Thanks!" for this newsletter We work incredibly hard here at RVtravel.com to provide you with the best news, information and advice about RVing. If you enjoyed this newsletter or if you learned something new, say "Thanks!" We couldn't do what we do without those readers who voluntarily provide donations. Thank YOU for supporting us. Processing ... Donate Stripe Payments requires Javascript to be supported by the browser in order to operate.

The national average price of regular gasoline stood at $3.891 a gallon on Friday, climbing for more than two weeks, according to data from AAA. That’s lower than the record of about $5.02 reached in June but still higher than usual for this time of year. Prices have made a particularly big leap in California. At about $6.39 a gallon, they are close to the state’s record in June of $6.44.

Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground at Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened Friday. It had closed on September 28 as Hurricane Ian approached Central Florida.

CONTEST

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Reader poll

Would you spend $1,500 a week to stay in a gorgeous, luxurious RV resort?

Inquiring minds would like to know. Respond here and see how others responded.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

(Nothing to report this week, except that the one we were working on was just found. Yay!)

Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• Cover story: One in six RVs “out of action” waiting for repairs

• Featured article: Have Walmart campers changed for the worse? RVtravel.com readers share their observations

• We want to know… Tell us about your rudest campground neighbors!

• Around the Campfire: Campgrounds pivot to accommodate the changing needs of campers

• The golden years: Why there’s never been a better time for RVing

• RV Manufacturer Warranty, Part 5: My advice to the consumer

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Don’t miss our live video programs

Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., Pacific Time: Talkin’ RV Tech

Every Saturday at 10 a.m, Pacific Time: Chatting with Chuck

Find out where to watch, and even participate, in that day’s newsletter



?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

We really like these (truly, we do!) but at the same time, they’re kinda funny. Couldn’t you just… make them yourself with products from the natural world? Hmmm.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of October 3, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.78 [Calif.: $6.21]

Change from week before: Up 7 cents; Change from year before: Up 59 cents.

Diesel: $4.84 [Calif.: $6.08]

Change from week before: Down 5 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.36.

Brain Teaser

What is round at both ends and high in the middle?

(Answer below.)

Do you subscribe to our RV Daily Tips Newsletter?

Every Monday through Friday you get a short, informational email from us delivered straight to your inbox. Inside each issue you’ll find: quick RV tips, popular articles, reader polls, RV thoughts, helpful resources, a website of the day, RV clubs and organizations, trivia, jokes and more! If you don’t like it, you can easily unsubscribe, but we doubt you’ll want to. Sign up here.

Upcoming RV shows

Click here for a directory of upcoming shows.

Recipe of the Day

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

by Laura Yoder from Brunswick, GA

Serve with a side salad and this chicken tortilla casserole is a complete meal. This hearty Tex-Mex casserole is full of spice and flavor. It reminds us of a chicken enchilada casserole. Between the cheese and the crema, this casserole is almost creamy. The green enchilada sauce and green chiles add wonderful flavor to the dish.

Click here for the recipe

Brain teaser answer:

Ohio.

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Trivia

If you stop getting thirsty, you need to drink more water. When a human body is dehydrated, its thirst mechanism shuts off.

This is your reminder to finish reading this newsletter with a glass of water!

Sunday funny

This cartoon is from RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb.

Today in History

RVtravel.com All Star Team

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Gail Marsh. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Mike Gast, Julianne Crane, Machelle James, J.R. Montigel, Randall Brink, Karel Carnohan DVM, Cheri Sicard, Dustin and Ashley Simpson, Dale Wade, Paul Lacitinola, Jeff Clemishaw and Johnny Robot. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. Special Reports: Bradford Geer. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.

