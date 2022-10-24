Would you enjoy a weekly column about geocaching while RVing?

Back in September 2021, we ran a poll asking if you ever go geocaching. About 7 percent of you said yes, you go all the time, and another 17 percent said you go sometimes, but only if you’re thinking about it. 15 percent of you don’t know what geocaching is, and 60 percent of you do know what it is, but you never go. Let’s change that!

If you don’t know what geocaching is… listen up! According to the official Geocaching blog it’s a “real-world, outdoor adventure that is happening all the time, all around the world. To play, participants use the Geocaching app and/or a GPS device to navigate to cleverly hidden containers called geocaches. There are millions of geocaches in 190 countries waiting to be discovered—there are probably even some near you right now.”

It’s such a fun activity, and perfect for RVers who are always on the move and visiting new places. A few of us on the RVtravel.com staff love geocaching!

So, if we were to run a weekly column on it, would you be interested?