Sunday, October 23, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
LifestylesReader Polls

Would you enjoy a weekly column about geocaching while RVing?

By RV Travel
0
Photo credit: geocaching.com

Back in September 2021, we ran a poll asking if you ever go geocaching. About 7 percent of you said yes, you go all the time, and another 17 percent said you go sometimes, but only if you’re thinking about it. 15 percent of you don’t know what geocaching is, and 60 percent of you do know what it is, but you never go. Let’s change that!

If you don’t know what geocaching is… listen up! According to the official Geocaching blog it’s a “real-world, outdoor adventure that is happening all the time, all around the world. To play, participants use the Geocaching app and/or a GPS device to navigate to cleverly hidden containers called geocaches. There are millions of geocaches in 190 countries waiting to be discovered—there are probably even some near you right now.”

It’s such a fun activity, and perfect for RVers who are always on the move and visiting new places. A few of us on the RVtravel.com staff love geocaching!

So, if we were to run a weekly column on it, would you be interested?

Previous article
News for RVers Issue 1075, Sunday edition
Next article
Is this your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.