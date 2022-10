According to HealthDigest, the average American goes to bed at 11:39 p.m. Across the globe, that time is just about the same: 11:40 p.m. on weekdays, and 12:10 a.m. on weekends.

Where do you fall in that spectrum? What time do you most often go to bed at night?

After you vote in the poll, please feel free to be more specific in the comments. Thanks!