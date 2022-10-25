RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Issue 1977

Today’s thought

“There’s nowhere you can be that isn’t where you’re meant to be…” ―John Lennon

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Greasy Food Day!

On this day in history: 2001 – Microsoft releases Windows XP, becoming one of Microsoft’s most successful operating systems.

Tip of the Day

How to prevent damage to your RV furniture

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Why is my RV furniture CRACKING, PEELING, or looking like hell?! Most RV furniture isn’t necessarily known for its durable, long-lasting construction. In fact, it carries quite the reputation for flaking, peeling, and tearing—even after minimal use.

So why is RV furniture so easily damaged?

I was recently approached by one of the top RV furniture manufacturers. They asked me to carry their products in our store. I asked them, “Have you seen your furniture after it’s been in an RV?” My shop sees around 25-35 units a week. It doesn’t matter the year, make or model, most of them have damaged or blemished furniture after time and use.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

I woke up to a shower full of water. How do I find the leak?

Dear Dave,

I was at a rally this week and this morning I woke up to bathroom shower full of water. Where do you recommend I look first, and what is the best way to find the leak? —Jack, 2019 Casita

Read Dave’s answer

Coming tomorrow: Live video chat

Open Mic: Dave and Dustin answer your questions

Our two tech experts will answer your questions live tomorrow from 4-5 p.m., Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So join them and pick their brains about RV repair and maintenance via chat. The link where to watch will be in tomorrow’s issue of this newsletter.

Video of the day

7 tips for finding FREE National Forest camping spots

By Cheri Sicard

Robin from Creativity RV is one of my very favorite RV vloggers, and in the video below she shares everything she knows about finding great FREE national forest camping spots.

Anyone who follows Robin knows that free dispersed camping is her preferred way to RV, so she has learned a lot about finding great spots over the years. In fact, Robin specializes in sleuthing out great camping spots that others regularly miss because it takes a little bit of searching beyond the basics to find them. Don’t worry, it’s not difficult and Robin shows you how to do it in the video.

Click here to watch

The load mis-taken: A hilarious story on what NOT to bring RVing

By Rod Andrew

At last, I’m an expert! Virtually every issue of RV Travel teaches me something about the RV lifestyle, as experts add their advice on all of the systems and behaviors that we need to know about. A frequent topic of advice concerns the important items that we should carry with us. I nod in agreement with almost every list. Wisdom! This story will make you chuckle, if not laugh out loud!

Quick Tip

Get more even heating from your RV oven

Find a pizza cooking stone and place it at the bottom of your RV gas oven. It will stop things from getting burnt on the bottom and even out the oven temperature. Make sure to measure your RV oven and buy one the right width and length. Thanks to Ray Burr at Love Your RV!

On this day last year…

Recipe of the Day

Fall Nights – 3 Bean Chili

by Carol White from Fort Lauderdale, FL

A warm bowl of chili makes a cool fall day better. This turkey chili will have your mouth watering from the aroma while it simmers. Using turkey lowers the fat, but you don’t miss anything thanks to all the delicious seasonings and flavors. All the peppers add pops of beautiful color and bits of sweetness. Green chili peppers add the perfect amount of heat. Serve with corn muffins and you have a delicious and comforting bowl of chili.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

According to CNN, the cost for a one-day visit to Disneyland for a family of two adults and two children (ages 3 to 9) is $1,086. That includes parking a car at Disneyland Resort during the busier season around Christmas, hopping between its two parks, and using the Genie+ service. That’s before they eat any food or buy any souvenirs. Before a recent price hike, the cost was $988 (an increase of almost 10%).

*What is the ideal drinking temperature of a cup of coffee? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Leave here with a laugh

What do you call a group of crows? A murder. But it’s only a murder of crows if there’s probable caws!

Thanks for sending, Ray M.!

