Why do we even carve pumpkins for Halloween, anyway? Well, it’s a long story but if you’re interested in it, National Geographic does a wonderful job telling it (and it’s fascinating!). If you’re not a paying National Geographic subscriber, you can put your email address in to read it for free. It’s worth it!

Do you usually carve pumpkins for Halloween? Did you carve one this year? If so, tell us about it in the comments. We love carving pumpkins!